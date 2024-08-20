Photographer captures rare double ‘moonbow’ ahead of Supermoon Blue Moon. ‘It was a wonderful sight to behold!’
Submit on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024 23:12
Check out this remarkable double moonbow photo captured by photographer Aaron Watson the day before the Supermoon Blue Moon 2024.
