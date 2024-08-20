Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Photographer captures rare double ‘moonbow’ ahead of Supermoon Blue Moon. ‘It was a wonderful sight to behold!’

Submit on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024 23:12

Check out this remarkable double moonbow photo captured by photographer Aaron Watson the day before the Supermoon Blue Moon 2024.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024 at 11:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»