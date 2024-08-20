Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

What happens to the wreckage created when extreme dead stars clash?

Submit on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024 17:11

Neutron stars are the universe’s most extreme stars, composed of matter so dense a teaspoon of it would weigh as much as Mt. Everest. So, when they collide, it’s quite the event.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»