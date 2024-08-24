Quantum data beamed alongside ‘classical data’ in the same fiber-optic connection for the 1st time
Scientists have transmitted quantum and conventional internet data through the same fiber-optic channel, meaning a future quantum internet could theoretically use existing infrastructure.
