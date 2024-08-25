Stuck Boeing Starliner astronauts will return home on a SpaceX Dragon in 2025, NASA says
Submit on Sunday, August 25th, 2024 03:11
NASA decided Saturday (Aug. 24) to return its two Boeing Starliner astronaut to Earth in February 2025 and their Starliner capsule empty over thruster concerns.
