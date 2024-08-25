Satellite News

Stuck Boeing Starliner astronauts will return home on a SpaceX Dragon in 2025, NASA says

NASA decided Saturday (Aug. 24) to return its two Boeing Starliner astronaut to Earth in February 2025 and their Starliner capsule empty over thruster concerns.

