‘Fireflies’ help NASA map radiation around Jupiter and its moons

Submit on Monday, August 26th, 2024 20:11

The first ever 3D radiation map of Jupiter and its moons has been created using low-light cameras aboard the Juno Spacecraft that have been tweaked to operate as radiation detectors.

