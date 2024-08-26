Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

How can we protect humans on Mars from radiation from solar storms?

Submit on Monday, August 26th, 2024 19:11

As space agencies and private companies look toward sending human crews to Mars, they’ll have to find ways to mitigate the dangers posed by high-energy radiation from solar storms.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Monday, August 26th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»