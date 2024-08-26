Satellite News

Rare Milky Way star cluster is packed with red supergiants 1 million times brighter than the sun

Many red supergiant monster stars lurk in a Milky Way cluster astronomers have discovered with the Gaia space telescope. The cluster, Barbá 2, could help understand why some stars become black holes.

