Rare Milky Way star cluster is packed with red supergiants 1 million times brighter than the sun
Monday, August 26th, 2024
Many red supergiant monster stars lurk in a Milky Way cluster astronomers have discovered with the Gaia space telescope. The cluster, Barbá 2, could help understand why some stars become black holes.
