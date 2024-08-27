Europe’s JUICE probe snaps hi-res pics of Earth and the moon on its way to Jupiter (photos)
JANUS, which is the high-resolution camera on the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, received a solid workout during the fly-by of Earth over Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.
