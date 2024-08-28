Challenger, Columbia shuttle disasters informed decision to send Starliner home uncrewed, NASA says
The Challenger and Columbia space shuttle tragedies influenced NASA’s thinking on how the Boeing Starliner astronauts should return home, agency officials said.
