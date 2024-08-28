Salsa’s last dance: This European satellite will fall from space soon in a spicy reentry
On Sept. 8, 2024, a satellite named Salsa will re-enter the atmosphere and burn up safely over a hand-picked region of the South Pacific — if all goes to plan.
