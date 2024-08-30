Boeing Starliner astronauts will spend at least 240 days stuck in space — is that a new record?
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will spend at least eight consecutive months aboard the International Space Station as their Boeing Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth empty. Is their extended spaceflight record-setting?
