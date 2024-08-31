NASA cuts 2 astronauts from SpaceX Crew-9 mission to make room for Boeing Starliner crew
NASA’s Crew-9 mission now has only 2 astronauts instead of 4. The last-minute change gives room to return 2 astronauts on the ISS who needed a new ride home.
