‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has a sneaky Canadarm robot arm cameo at the end of time — but blink and you’ll miss it
Submit on Saturday, August 31st, 2024 04:12
The iconic Canadarm space robot makes a brief appearance in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” a film that features fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds.
