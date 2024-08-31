NASA gives Intuitive Machines $117 million for 2027 mission to moon’s south pole
Submit on Saturday, August 31st, 2024 02:11
Intuitive Machines, which aced the first-ever private moon landing earlier this year, just scored a $117 million NASA contract for a 2027 mission to the lunar south pole.
