Hubble telescope spies a sparkling ‘cosmic fossil’ 3 million light-years away (image)
Submit on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 05:11
Located about 3 million light-years from Earth, the Tucana Dwarf galaxy sits at the far edge of the Local Group of galaxies and is home to aging stars that may hold clues from the early universe.
