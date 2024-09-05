‘There was some tension in the room’, NASA says of decision to bring Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft home without astronauts
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft will fly back to Earth for a landing on Sept. 7, but without its crew. Its two astronauts will ride home on SpaceX Crew Dragon in February 2025.
