NASA clears Europa Clipper mission for Oct. 10 launch despite Jupiter radiation worries
Submit on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 02:11
NASA’s Europa Clipper mission is on track for an October launch following tests confirming the spacecraft can handle the harsh conditions around Jupiter’s intriguing moon.
