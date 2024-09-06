Meet Phaethon, a weird asteroid that thinks it’s a comet – our new research may explain what’s going on
Submit on Friday, September 6th, 2024 00:11
Meet Phaethon, a “rock comet” that blurs the definitions between asteroid and comet, and learn why it will be worth paying attention to this fascinating object in the coming years.
This entry was posted on Friday, September 6th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.