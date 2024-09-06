NASA astronauts can’t wear Boeing Starliner spacesuits in SpaceX’s Dragon. Here’s why
Submit on Friday, September 6th, 2024 01:11
NASA’s Starliner astronauts will temporarily have an emergency spot available on a SpaceX Crew Dragon, but they can’t wear spacesuits there. That will change in a few weeks.
This entry was posted on Friday, September 6th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.