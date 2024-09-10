Astronauts would have been fine on Boeing’s Starliner during landing, NASA says
Submit on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 04:11
With Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is safely back on Earth, NASA says Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams could have returned onboard.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.