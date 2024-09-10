NASA’s Europa Clipper probe to icy Jupiter moon takes big step toward its Oct. 10 launch
NASA’s Europa Clipper astrobiology probe passed a major technical review today (Sept. 9), keeping the highly anticipated mission on track for its planned Oct. 10 launch.
