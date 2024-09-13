Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Boeing’s Starliner astronauts speak publicly today for 1st time in 2 months: Watch it live

Submit on Friday, September 13th, 2024 17:11

Boeing Starliner’s historic first mission with astronauts did not turn out as planned. Starliner’s 2 NASA astronauts will share their experiences from the ISS today (Sept. 13).

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, September 13th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»