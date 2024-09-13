SpaceX’s Starship won’t be licensed to fly again until late November, FAA says
Submit on Friday, September 13th, 2024 03:11
SpaceX’s Starship likely won’t be able to fly again until late November at the earliest, because the FAA and partner agencies need more time for licensing reviews.
