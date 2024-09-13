Satellite News

SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn astronauts talk US flag and kids’ books from orbit on historic spaceflight (videos)

Submit on Friday, September 13th, 2024 00:11

The Polaris Dawn crew called down to Earth to honor the anniversary of 9/11, and to do a book-reading event to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

