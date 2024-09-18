Satellite News

A ‘primordial’ black hole may zoom through our solar system every decade

Wednesday, September 18th, 2024

If microscopic black holes born a fraction of a second after the Big Bang exist, then at least one may fly through the solar system per decade, generating tiny gravitational distortions that scientists can detect.

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS.

