A ‘primordial’ black hole may zoom through our solar system every decade
Submit on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024 02:11
If microscopic black holes born a fraction of a second after the Big Bang exist, then at least one may fly through the solar system per decade, generating tiny gravitational distortions that scientists can detect.
