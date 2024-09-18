Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS nears the sun this month. Will it be visible to the naked eye?
Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will sweep around the sun on Sept. 27 to make a brief foray into the morning sky. Will it be a bright naked-eye object with a significant tail? Here’s where and when you might be able to see it.
