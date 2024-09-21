Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

1st results of XRISM X-ray space telescope reveals black hole and supernova secrets

Submit on Saturday, September 21st, 2024 01:11

The first results from JAXA’s XRISM X-ray telescope are out, and they reveal new features of the superheated gas around a distant supermassive black hole and a closer supernova.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, September 21st, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»