1st results of XRISM X-ray space telescope reveals black hole and supernova secrets
Submit on Saturday, September 21st, 2024 01:11
The first results from JAXA’s XRISM X-ray telescope are out, and they reveal new features of the superheated gas around a distant supermassive black hole and a closer supernova.
