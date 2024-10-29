Boeing considers selling its space business, including Starliner: report
Submit on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024 05:11
Boeing may sell its space business in the wake of troubles with its Starliner spacecraft program, according to a new report. But the discussions are at ‘an early stage.’
