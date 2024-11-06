Matthew McConaughey unveils otherworldly aliens in upcoming sci-fi game ‘Exodus’ (videos)
Matthew McConaughey narrates four new cinematic teaser trailers for out-of-this-world alien creatures in upcoming sci-fi role playing game “Exodus.”
