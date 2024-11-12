Good news everyone! ‘The Art of Futurama’ by Matt Groening crash lands today
Salute the animated sci-fi classic’s 25th anniversary with the first-ever visual history of the animated sci-fi series in “The Art of Futurama” from series creator Matt Groening.
