Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Good news everyone! ‘The Art of Futurama’ by Matt Groening crash lands today

Submit on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 22:11

Salute the animated sci-fi classic’s 25th anniversary with the first-ever visual history of the animated sci-fi series in “The Art of Futurama” from series creator Matt Groening.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»