Mysterious, city-size ‘centaur’ comet gets 300 times brighter after quadruple cold-volcanic eruption
Submit on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 21:11
The cryovolcanic “centaur” comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann has erupted four times in less than 48 hours, becoming unusually bright in the process. It is the most powerful outburst from the city-size oddball in more than three years.
