‘Hidden black hole’ devouring curious star exposed by new X-ray space telescope
Submit on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 23:11
In a “rite of passage,” the JAXA/NASA X-ray telescope XRISM has mapped in detail Cygnus X-3, a curious binary system with a potential black hole feasting stellar winds blowing from a massive star.
