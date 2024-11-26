Satellite News

‘Hidden black hole’ devouring curious star exposed by new X-ray space telescope

Submit on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 23:11

In a “rite of passage,” the JAXA/NASA X-ray telescope XRISM has mapped in detail Cygnus X-3, a curious binary system with a potential black hole feasting stellar winds blowing from a massive star.

