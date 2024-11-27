Satellite News

‘Flame-throwing’ Guitar Nebula’s concert caught by Hubble and Chandra space telescopes (video)

Wednesday, November 27th, 2024

NASA telescope spotted a glowing nebula that looks like a guitar shredding rapid pulses of stellar material through space like soundwaves through a packed concert stadium.

