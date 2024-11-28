Satellite News

China’s Tianzhou 7 spacecraft burns up in Earth’s atmosphere to end cargo mission (video)

Submit on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 00:11

The Tianzhou 7 spacecraft undocked from China’s Tiangong space station on Nov. 10 and reentered Earth’s atmosphere at around 8:25 a.m. EST (1325 GMT) on Nov. 17.

