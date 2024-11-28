Happy Thanksgiving from space! NASA astronauts beam home Turkey Day message (video)
Submit on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 12:11
The four NASA astronauts currently living on the International Space Station wished us all a happy Thanksgiving — and revealed what they’ll be feasting on this Turkey Day.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 at 12:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.