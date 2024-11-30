Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Dead stars within supernova explosions could solve the dark matter mystery in 10 seconds

Submit on Saturday, November 30th, 2024 02:11

If astronomers could catch bursts of gamma rays from supernova explosions that create neutron stars near the Milky Way, the mystery of dark matter could be wrapped up in 10 seconds.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, November 30th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»