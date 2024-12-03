Handle on history: Knives embedded with rocket parts honor 45 years of Ariane launches
Submit on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 22:11
A company that crafts knife handles from leftover rocket metal and the wood from trees surrounding the launch pad has created a limited piece celebrating the anniversary of Europe’s venerable Ariane.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.