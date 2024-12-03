Mysterious fast radio bursts could be caused by asteroids slamming into dead stars
Asteroids colliding with neutron stars could account for mysterious blasts of energy called fast radio bursts by releasing enough energy to supply humanity’s power needs for one hundred million years.
