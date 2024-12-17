Meet Endurance, a pioneering NASA moon rover designed to survive the frigid lunar night
NASA has begun blueprinting the Endurance rover to traverse the gigantic South Pole–Aitken (SPA) basin, a wonderland of promising geological surprises.
