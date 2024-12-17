Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Meet Endurance, a pioneering NASA moon rover designed to survive the frigid lunar night

Submit on Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 18:11

NASA has begun blueprinting the Endurance rover to traverse the gigantic South Pole–Aitken (SPA) basin, a wonderland of promising geological surprises.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»