Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Edge of Space’: Ambitious short film chronicles daring flight of X-15 rocket plane test pilot (video)

Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 00:11

A new trailer for “Edge of Space,” a short film about a daring X-15 pilot flying the rocket-powered experimental plane higher than any other piloted winged vehicle other than the space shuttle.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»