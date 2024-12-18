‘Edge of Space’: Ambitious short film chronicles daring flight of X-15 rocket plane test pilot (video)
A new trailer for “Edge of Space,” a short film about a daring X-15 pilot flying the rocket-powered experimental plane higher than any other piloted winged vehicle other than the space shuttle.
