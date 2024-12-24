Satellite News

Aurora alert: Geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights in upper Midwest skies this Christmas

Aurora chasers are on high alert for minor geomagnetic storm conditions on Dec. 25. Northern lights could be visible over some northern and upper Midwest states.

