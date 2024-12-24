Aurora alert: Geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights in upper Midwest skies this Christmas
Submit on Tuesday, December 24th, 2024
Aurora chasers are on high alert for minor geomagnetic storm conditions on Dec. 25. Northern lights could be visible over some northern and upper Midwest states.
