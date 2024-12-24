NASA’s Parker Solar Probe celebrates Christmas with record smashing ‘kiss’ of the sun
Submit on Tuesday, December 24th, 2024 19:11
On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) NASA’s parker Solar Probe made its closest approach to the sun yet, passing through the blisteringly hot outer atmosphere of our star.
