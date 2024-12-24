Satellite News

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe celebrates Christmas with record smashing ‘kiss’ of the sun

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) NASA’s parker Solar Probe made its closest approach to the sun yet, passing through the blisteringly hot outer atmosphere of our star.

