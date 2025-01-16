Hubble Telescope sees rare supernova explosion as a violent ‘pale blue dot’ (image)
The Hubble Space Telescope recently captured a snapshot of a rare supernova that sits in the Gemini constellation, about 650 million light-years away from Earth.
