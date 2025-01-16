James Webb Space Telescope sees little red dots feeding black holes: ‘This is how you solve a universe-breaking problem’
The James Webb Space Telescope’s ancient “little red dot” galaxies have been seen as a sign of “broken cosmology.” Feeding supermassive black holes may have come to the rescue.
