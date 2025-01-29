Blue Origin scrubs landmark New Shepard moon-gravity launch due to weather, rocket glitch
Submit on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 02:11
Blue Origin scrubbed the planned 29th launch of its New Shepard suborbital rocket today (Jan. 28) due to uncooperative weather and a vehicle issue.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.