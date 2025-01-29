Satellite News

Blue Origin scrubs landmark New Shepard moon-gravity launch due to weather, rocket glitch

Blue Origin scrubbed the planned 29th launch of its New Shepard suborbital rocket today (Jan. 28) due to uncooperative weather and a vehicle issue.

