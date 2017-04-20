Submit on Thursday, April 20th, 2017 22:55

SES announced its new government product Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV), a SATCOM-enabled platform capable of providing high-speed connectivity and global communications services tailored to a broad range of commercial, civil, humanitarian and defence missions around the world.

