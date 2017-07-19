Soyuz MS-05 to launch on 28 July
Submit on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 22:59
RSC Energia specialists at the Baikonur launch site have successfully completed operations to fill a manned transportation spacecraft of the new series Soyuz MS-05 with propellant components and compressed gases.
Related Post:ILS Proton successfully launches Inmarsat-5 F1USAF commercially hosted infrared payload mission completedSSL delivers ABS-2 satellite to launch base in KourouNASA’s TRDS arrives at Kennedy Space CenterKacific Broadband Satellite plans hosted broadband payloadThe Digital TV SwitchoverJapanese tether experiment failsSatellite TV and Whiskey – What’s on in Restaurants & BarsSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.