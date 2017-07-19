Submit on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 22:59

RSC Energia specialists at the Baikonur launch site have successfully completed operations to fill a manned transportation spacecraft of the new series Soyuz MS-05 with propellant components and compressed gases.

