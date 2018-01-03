AeroVironment in joint venture with Japan’s Softbank
AeroVironment, Inc. announced the formation of a joint venture to develop solar-powered high-altitude long-endurance, or HALE, UAS for commercial operations. This category of UAS is also referred to as high-altitude pseudo-satellites, or HAPS. The joint venture will fund the development programme up to a net maximum value of US$65,011,481.
