Microsat Systems Canada selects MDA to provide MSAR Payload
Submit on Wednesday, February 14th, 2018 22:59
Microsat Systems Canada Inc (“MSCI”) announced that they have selected MDA, a Maxar Technologies company, to provide the payload for a MSCI’s microsatellite based Synthetic Aperture Radar.
