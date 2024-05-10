Gargantuan sunspot 15-Earths wide erupts with another colossal X-class solar flare (video)
A sunspot so big it rivals the gigantic sunspot responsible for the Carrington Event in 1859 has unleashed another X-class solar flare. Watch the eruption here and find out how to see the sunspot for yourself.
